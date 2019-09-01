Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock are all set to be out with their first print magazine, Peacock and who better than Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to feature on their cover? While Aish’s latest pictures took the Internet by storm and set fans swooning over her sultry looks, a popular Instagram page, Diet Sabya drew a comparison between the diva’s striking similarity with Hollywood actresses Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts when it came to the cover page’s pose.

Taking to it’s Instagram handle, Diet Sabya shared a collage featuring Aishwarya in a red gown, hanging by a staircase in the backdrop of skyscrapers while on the other hand, Kate struck a similar pose in the Harper Bazaar’s magazine edition of 2009. Another picture drew a comparison between Aishwarya’s strikingly similar pose for Peacock with that of Julia’s in Harper Bazaar’s old edition. The post was captioned, “Déjà Chu? Caption this .. #gandi #inspiration #dietsabya (sic).”

Recently, Madame Tussauds Sydney unveiled a wax statue of Bollywood diva and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aish has added another feather to her look! The statue is dressed in a pastel pink gown with hair tied up with a high puff. She will now have the “Lights, Camera, Bollywood” experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney. Aishwarya Rai was the first Bollywood actress to have a prestigious Madame Tussauds figure created in the famous London attraction back in 2004. It’s clear that her celebrity status has gone from strength to strength with numerous figures now in Madame Tussauds attractions globally.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.