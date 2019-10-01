Waltzing her much-deserved entry into the Disney Universe, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took fans in a sweet surprise as the news of her doing an Angelina Jolie surfaced. After adding glam and glitz to the ramp at L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week, the diva is headed to lend her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil and fans can’t keep calm.

Sharing the news on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a picture of Aish where she is seen resembling the character closely yet too hot for the frame. The picture was captioned, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins the #Disney Universe… Lends her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in *Hindi* version of #Maleficent: #MistressOfEvil… 18 Oct 2019 release in #English and #Hindi. (sic)”

Being the brand ambassador of the international brand, L’Oreal, Aishwarya never misses to represent it at international fashion shows. The pictures and videos from the recently concluded event made their way to social media and went instantly viral. For the event, Aish had opted for a purple pleated dress with floral prints and sporting a turtleneck with shoulder pads. She completed her look with white feathery heels, purple glitter eye shadow and a dab of red lipstick.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.