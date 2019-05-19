The diva has finally stepped down on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and sprinkled her shimmer on the French Riviera. As fans waited with bated breaths, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked down the aisle of Hotel Martinez, escorted by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the duo looked ravishing in golden ensembles.

The videos and pictures that are doing the rounds ever since the beauty queen walked down the red carpet show Aishwarya donning a fish-cut gown, a choice similar to her couture ensemble last year. The golden-green metallic hued gown from Jean-Louis hugged elegantly on Aishwarya’s body as she posed with one hand on her waist and the other one holding her daughter’s hand. With the dress loudly speaking for itself, Aishwarya kept the makeup toned down to nudes as she sported contoured cheeks, sleek straight hair and accessorised her look with sparkly studs in ears and finger rings from the collections of Boucheron.

Aaradhya was dressed in a pale golden frock with a huge rose on one side of the strap and silver sparkling shoes. As the two made their way down the aisle of Hotel Martinez, Aishwarya recreated the dance twirl with Aaradhya, similar to the one they did last year at the international event, with her gown’s long golden tail trailing behind her.

Check Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s Cannes 2019 look here:

On the professional front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s next project. DNA quoted a source as saying, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry”. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan that featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao alongside her. She was expected to reunite with her husband on-screen with Anurag Kashyap’s Gulabjamun but various media reports suggested recently that both the actors have stepped out of the film.