Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to Mumbai after slaying 72nd International Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in a gorgeous white flurry outfit. Her style statement and sartorial choices at Cannes always become the talk of the town and this time again, her breezy and graceful outfit has got a thumbs up from the fashion police. She took to Instagram to share her latest look from the French Riviera. In the picture, she can be seen wearing the combination of slit skirt and the jacket cum top. With smokey eyes and perfect makeup, she looked gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 21, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT



In another post, she can be seen donning a blue shimmery outfit teamed up with perfect eye makeup and bold red lips. She has kept her hair open and wavy. Her expressions will definitely wipe-off your mid-week blues.

View this post on Instagram 🧜🏻‍♀️✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT



In the last post of today, she wore a red and white strapless gown by Columbia-based brand, Leal Daccarett. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and the blue water at the background just complimented look.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her couple of pictures donning white shirt teamed up with high waist denim wear and long denim shrug, she slays it like a lady boss. She has kept her hair open and curly and can be seen sporting a bold red lipstick. She accessorised her look with red high heels and statement finger ring.

View this post on Instagram 🌞🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT



She was also seen wearing a black top teamed up with denim and beautifully printed red coloured long shrug. With stylish aviators, she looks stunning, as always.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT



At Cannes, she walked the red carpet in a white flurry dress teamed up with perfect makeup and stylish hair bun. In her very first red carpet look, she donned a metallic off-shoulder gown and grabbed all eyes. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a pale golden frock with a huge rose on one side of the strap and silver sparkling shoes. Both mother and daughter twinned in yellow outfits and nailed their red-carpet looks.

View this post on Instagram 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨🙏😘🥰🌟💝🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT



On the work front, Aishwarya will be working with Mani Ratnam in his next project.