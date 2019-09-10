Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan belong to a family that has great faith in traditions and rituals. Festivals and celebrations of special moments in the Bachchan family are always grand. A few pictures that are currently going viral on social media prove the same once again. A fan club of Abhishek and Aishwarya has shared a few throwback pictures from the baby shower of the former Miss World and the actor looks like a goddess in all of them.

Wearing what looks like a green and gold Kanjivaram saree with heavy gold jewellery, Aishwarya is seen sitting on a special big chair as her loved ones stand around her to complete the rituals. No picture from the actor’s baby shower function was released earlier, therefore, these pictures come as a good surprise for the fans of the actor.

In one picture, Abhishek is seen adjusting the flowers in his wife’s hair and in another one, her mother is seen performing the tilak ceremony. All the pictures radiate beauty, family bonding and love in its pure form. Check out this post:

Earlier, the Bachchan family’s favourite designer duo – Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a few never-seen-before images from the couple’s Sangeet ceremony. The duo also made a special post decoding Abhishek’s wedding look. Check these posts:

 
2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #jayabachchan #sherwani #geometric #vasli #gota #zardozi #borders #jamdanitissue

2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra

The actors make a striking pair and always give family goals. These pictures are beyond beautiful.