Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan belong to a family that has great faith in traditions and rituals. Festivals and celebrations of special moments in the Bachchan family are always grand. A few pictures that are currently going viral on social media prove the same once again. A fan club of Abhishek and Aishwarya has shared a few throwback pictures from the baby shower of the former Miss World and the actor looks like a goddess in all of them.

Wearing what looks like a green and gold Kanjivaram saree with heavy gold jewellery, Aishwarya is seen sitting on a special big chair as her loved ones stand around her to complete the rituals. No picture from the actor’s baby shower function was released earlier, therefore, these pictures come as a good surprise for the fans of the actor.

In one picture, Abhishek is seen adjusting the flowers in his wife’s hair and in another one, her mother is seen performing the tilak ceremony. All the pictures radiate beauty, family bonding and love in its pure form. Check out this post:

Earlier, the Bachchan family’s favourite designer duo – Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a few never-seen-before images from the couple’s Sangeet ceremony. The duo also made a special post decoding Abhishek’s wedding look. Check these posts:

The actors make a striking pair and always give family goals. These pictures are beyond beautiful.