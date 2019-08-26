The nation cannot stop basking in the pride that ace badminton player PV Sindhu brought to India after she won a gold medal at the recently concluded BWF World Championship 2019 and among the many congratulating the star, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too could not hold back her wishes. Sharing a glamorous picture with the world champion, Aishwarya expressed what every Indian is feeling at the moment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared the picture where she can be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya along side PV Sindhu, dressed in dazzling shimmery Indian-wear at a party. The post was captioned, “CONGRATULATIONS dearest P V Sindhu our World Champion So SO PROUD of YOU GOD BLESS Always JAI HIND (sic).”

The 24-year-old, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament became the first shuttler from the country to win that elusive gold. Creating history in Basel, Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the much-anticipated women’s singles final of World Badminton Championships 2019. Shah Rukh Khan had led the Bollywood fraternity on Sunday to extend their wishes and congratulate the badminton star for becoming the first Indian to win the title.

As for Aishwarya, on the professional front, the diva was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.