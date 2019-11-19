Treating fans mid-week blues with her dash of radiance, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a royal family picture of hers with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and little munchkin Aaradhya which was enough to set the Internet swooning. Seen lighting up our social media feeds with all that glitter and gloss, the Bachchans surely set fans’ hearts aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared the picture which features her in a bright red, floor-length Anarkali suit with heavy silver work all over it while Abhishek looked dapper in a sherwani. Stealing all hearts with her cute expression, Aaradhya posed for the camera, dressed in a beige dress and a pair of white stockings. The picture was all about feels which the fans instantly got give the caption was rid with emojis.

View this post on Instagram ✨❤️✨😍🌟 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:31am PST

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja Bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.

As for Abhishek, he will star in filmmaker Anurag Basu‘s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. Earlier, the makers decided to cast Asha Negi opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. While neither Asha nor the team of the film has confirmed the news, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular daily soap actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

Taking fans by surprise without any prior hints, Abhishek Bachchan also started shooting for The Big Bull, bankrolled by Ajay Devgn in September this year. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo had even shared pictures on the first day of shoot and fans were on the edge with excitement.