A festival is an excuse to bring together the whole family under one roof and seems like the Bachchans did exactly that on Raksha Bandhan this year and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has enough proof to share. Taking to her social media handle, Aishwarya shared vibrant pictures from the day and those with piles of work still pending before them, can’t help but crave for the same as they delve in professional commitments this weekend.

The shared pictures show Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tying rakhis on the wrist of their respective brothers while some other pictures show the Bachchan clan including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and her kids coming together to pose for a love dripping frame. Not surprisingly, the posts went instantly viral and fans broke the Internet over the same.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raksha Bandhan posts here:

Recently, Madame Tussauds Sydney unveiled a wax statue of Bollywood diva and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aish has added another feather to her look! The statue is dressed in a pastel pink gown with hair tied up with a high puff. She will now have the “Lights, Camera, Bollywood” experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney. Aishwarya Rai was the first Bollywood actress to have a prestigious Madame Tussauds figure created in the famous London attraction back in 2004. It’s clear that her celebrity status has gone from strength to strength with numerous figures now in Madame Tussauds attractions globally.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.