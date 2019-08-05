Instead of letting Simran go and do as she wishes, De De Pyaar De star Ajay Devgn jolted birthday girl-actor-wife Kajol out of sleep only for a reason that couldn’t be sweeter than her morning dream. As the Baazigar seals another year without aging, her Singham husband wishes her in a style that would make any wife die for.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a candid blurred picture of Kajol where the diva can be seen sleeping in a lounge chair on a terrace. Sitting with her back to the rising sun, with only her feet that were propped up on the table in focus, Kajol looks pure joy sleeping with her face titled on one side and arms tucked under her head. Ajay captioned the picture, “Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @kajol (sic)” to which, Kajol replied, “I’m awake. Just found out Yug doesn’t have school. It’s holidays all around (sic)” and we can’t stop going awww over it.

The only image we have synced our systems to recall every time we heard the names Simran and Anjali is that of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Kajol who celebrates her 45th birthday this Monday. Love conquers all cannot be reiterated enough but Kajol made sure that she ingrained the belief in our system with her staunch portrayal of characters from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 to Dilwale in 2015. As the evergreen beauty celebrates her big day today with her loved ones, fans across Twitter wished their favourite through throwback videos and pictures, captioning the same with heartfelt notes and crediting her for redefining romance in the past two decades.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.

Ajay, on the other hand, s currently busy with Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior which also features Saif Ali Khan. Reports have been doing the rounds that the film will also star Kajol.