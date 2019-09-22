Actors and star-parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol wished their dear daughter Nysa Devgan on Daughters’ Day. Both the stars posted beautiful throwback pictures of Nysa on Instagram. While daddy Ajay talked about how every day is a daughters’ day in his post, mom Kajol wrote about how Nysa will always remain the little girl who fit in her arms like a doll.

The caption on Ajay’s post read, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY. #DaughtersDay” (sic)

The caption on Kajol’s post read, “You will always fit in my arms ❤ @nysadevgan #HappyDaughtersDay” (sic)

Born in April 2003, Nysa is grown up into a beautiful teenager. She is often clicked by the paparazzi with her friends visiting popular eateries in Mumbai. She also accompanies Kajol to her salon sessions. However, recently, Nysa was trolled on social media for visiting a salon a day after her grandfather Veeru Devgan’s death. Later, in an interview, both Ajay and Kajol talked about their kids being trolled on social media. Both of them maintained that being popular personalities in the country, they understand they will be subjected to criticism but they don’t want the same for their kids.

Ajay also added that they try to make their kids understand about the negative side of being born in a film family. The actor said it’s important for the kids to understand that if they get to inherit certain privileges from their star parents, they will also inherit criticism and public scrutiny.