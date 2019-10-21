The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have released the first look posters of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The two actors are spearheading the film which is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol in the lead in the character of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife Savitri Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.

Tanhaji is gearing up for release on January 10, 2020, and it’s one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year. Tanhaji is Ajay’s ambitious project and has been made on a high budget. Releasing the posters of the film, Ajay took to social media and wrote, “MIND that was as sharp as a sword… #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.” (sic)

Another tweet by the actor read, “MIND vs MIGHT. The epic battle begins in 3D on 10th January 2020! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior” (sic)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of one of the most celebrated warriors of the 17th century Maratha empire. Tanhaji Malusare was the brave military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire.