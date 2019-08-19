Actor Ajay Devgn has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film with director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. It’s a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who’s considered the founding father of Indian football. The title of the film has also been announced. Ajay himself took to Twitter to release the first poster of the film and reveal the title Maidaan.

The poster has a giant football-cup trophy in focus with a glimpse of a stadium in the background. The poster appears like a big post stamp. Further, it gives away the essence of the story. The poster reads ‘The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962’, which is the time the film is set in. Maidaan features national-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Ajay in the lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the first poster of Maidaan on Twitter and wrote, “Ajay Devgn’s next film, based on the sport #football, gets its title: #Maidaan… Costars Keerthy Suresh… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]… Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta… Zee Studios presentation… Filming starts today” (sic)

The release date of Maidaan is not finalised yet. This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously having not played the sport in his entire life before. Talking about the announcement of its release date, director Amit Sharma said that the team is in no hurry to release the film because it’s a subject that needs full attention and they want to do justice to the story of the great sportsperson that Ajay is playing on-screen.

Sharma, who rose to fame with the superb success of his last-directed film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, praised Ajay for his acting capabilities. He said, “The aim is to do something special with the life of a very special athlete by using an actor who is known to bring an extraordinary quality to the table.”