Actor Ajay Devgn has returned from a family vacation and now heads straight to the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor will be joining Sanjay Dutt to shoot for a few scenes at Hyderabad’s Ramoji city. Post that, they are going to move to Gujarat where a lot of action sequences will be shot with Ajay. Sanjay had already started shooting for the film in Hyderabad with Sonakshi Sinha from June 25. Sonakshi even posted a glimpse of her look from the sets of the film. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the duo shot for a folk song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and a conversational scene. Now, as Ajay joins the team from July 11, a major chunk of the film is expected to be shot.

Ajay’s character details from Bhuj: The Pride of India

The daily quoted a source close to the development revealing that Ajay plays the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It is known that the airbase remained operational despite heavy bombarding from the rival country and Karnik reconstructed the Indian Air Force airstrip with the help of 300 women from a nearby village despite all odds.

Sonakshi’s and Sanjay’s characters:

While Sonakshi plays the character of Sunderben, a local woman, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a civilian. As revealed by the source, “Ajay begins his portions with Sanju on July 11 in Hyderabad. After that, Ajay will fly to Gujarat where a major chunk will be shot with him. Sanjay and Ajay’s characters are powerful and are the force behind the story. The audience will see them together in a different avatar.”

Sanjay and Ajay reunite:

Bhuj: The Pride of India reunites Sanjay and Ajay after a hiatus of seven years. They were last seen together in the 2012 comic-caper Son of Sardaar. The makers have also planned a big action scene with both the actors as part of the climax.

Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk and Rana Daggubati join:

Directed by debutant Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also features Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati in important roles. While the former plays the character of a spy, the latter essays the role of a Madras regiment lieutenant colonel. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk also joins the cast as an Air Force pilot.

The report in the daily further added that Parineeti is expected to begin shooting her part in a few months while Ammy starts in September. The film is being headlined by Ajay Devgn while every character stays important to the story of one of India’s most celebrated war victories.

Ajay’s next films:

After finishing Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ajay Devgn will move to begin shooting for the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic in which he plays the coach of the Indian football team from the 1950s. The actor will be filming his part in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata and two locations abroad. Apart from Bhuj and the biopic, he is also gearing up for his home-production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya.