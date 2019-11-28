It was not common then to ride two bikes at the same time nor is it now but Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star Ajay Devgn who made his grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante with the icon entry, made the ride look effortless which soon became his signature style and 100 films down, fans still cannot stop gushing over it. With Tanhaji marking Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry, fans have been waiting for their favourite to share his emotions which he recently did through a larger than life video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a video that compiles scenes from his movies so far with an addition. The number “100” is seen standing rock solid in all of the scenes in the backdrop. Ajay captioned the video, “Century meri hai but it could not have been possible without filmmakers, fans, friends, family & countless blessings A special thank you to @stargoldofficial for making this journey such a wonderful experience for me. (sic)”

Talking about his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of one of the most celebrated warriors of the 17th century Maratha empire. Tanhaji Malusare was the brave military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire.

The makers of Tanhaji had recently released the trailer which promised grandeur, stunning visuals and a lot of action with the background music further amping the intriguing visuals. The two actors, Ajay and Saif Ali Khan, are spearheading the film which is directed by Om Raut. While Ajay plays the titular role, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol in the lead, essaying the character of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Savitri Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.

Tanhaji is gearing up for release on January 10, 2020 and is one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year. The movie is Ajay’s ambitious project and has been made on a high budget.