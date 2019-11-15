The countdown to Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s trailer has already started and four days ahead of it, the lead pair dropped a teaser to feed fans anticipation. Sharing a new poster plus a teaser with Ajay’s deep baritone, the makers set fans on a frenzy.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Kajol and Ajay shared the fiery poster which features Ajay with his back facing the camera as he held a saffron flag before a burning battlefield. The poster was captioned, “Swaraj se badhkar kya? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. 4 DAYS TO TANHAJI TRAILER (sic).” The following post dropped the teaser which featured the same image along with Ajay’s voice in the backdrop asking, “Swaraj se badhkar kya?”

Check out Tanhaji’s new poster and teaser here:

The makers recently dropped Saif’s first look from the movie which Ajay described as someone who doesn’t forgive the wrongdoers but punishes them the way no one ever forgets. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of one of the most celebrated warriors of the 17th century Maratha empire. Tanhaji Malusare was the brave military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire.

Ajay and Saif are spearheading the film which is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol in the lead, essaying the character of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Savitri Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.

Tanhaji is gearing up for release on January 10, 2020 and is one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year. The movie is Ajay’s ambitious project and has been made on a high budget.