Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for his upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Now, one of the actor’s fans on Twitter has shared a picture from the sets of the film in which Ajay can be seen dressed as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. He plays the role of the real-life air force officer who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The picture shows Ajay wearing the Air Force uniform in navy colour. He is seen surrounded by women dressed in traditional outfits playing the Nagadas that hints at the still being a part of a song-sequence in the film. Check out the picture here:

Bhuj: The Pride of India is spearheaded by Ajay Devgn whose character played a crucial part in the war of 1971. It is known that the airbase remained operational despite heavy bombarding from Pakistan and Karnik put his heart and soul into making the mission successful. He re-constructed the Air Force airstrip with the help of 300 women from a nearby village despite all odds.

The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in other important roles. While Parineeti plays the role of a spy, Sanjay essays the role of a civilian and Sonakshi plays a local woman named Sunderben. The shooting of the film had begun last month in Hyderabad’s Ramoji city. However, after filming a folk song there with Sonakshi, Ajay and team moved to Gujarat where a larger chunk of the film is currently being shot.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is special for many reasons. First, it’s the story about India’s pride and valour of its soldiers, it’s also a film that’s reuniting Ajay and Sanjay after a hiatus of seven years. They worked together in 2012 comedy film son of Sardaar.