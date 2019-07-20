Actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to a 14-days judicial custody after he was arrested on Thursday, July 18, by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred. A case was registered against him in Mumbai for creating and uploading videos with inappropriate content to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and to spread hatred among public.

A Mumbai police spokesperson confirmed the news and said that the police had received the complaint regarding the videos that went viral on social media. It was found that Ajaz was responsible for creating and uploading these videos with the intent of disrupting the peace among the common people at large. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Section 67 which can attract a jail term of five years and/ or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Later, a police complaint was filed in Ahmadabad by actor Payal Rohatgi against Ajaz. She accused the man of making an objectionable video about her to allegedly target her for her religious and political beliefs. Payal confirmed the news and said, “I have filed a complaint as I am concerned about my safety.” Jitu Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, informed that they received an application from Payal seeking action against the actor in the matter. She also alleged that Khan used derogatory language against her in the comments posted on the video and instigated a certain community.

The police mentioned that the probe will be underway soon and the IP address of the system from which the comments were made will be obtained first.