The international day of acknowledging your buddies is coming to an end and what better way to close Friendship Day than by watching Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan play “How well do you know your best friend”. Seen revealing never known before facts about the Raazi actor, Akansha was seen revealing some fun, some embarrassing details just like all friends do and fans couldn’t be happier to hoard the fresh stock of knowledge about their favourite star.

In the video that Alia shared on her YouTube channel, the Kalank star can be seen sitting with a bowl of chits and explaining the “complicated” rules to her best friend and viewers. Picking the chits one by one and reading them out loud, the two secretly wrote the answers down on an art file, before sharing it with the camera. It was during this session that Akansha revealed that Alia wants to have two kids and both boys. Also, though there were no points for guessing but Akansha revealed that actor Ranbir Kapoor tops the list of people on her best friend’s speed-dial.

Watch the full episode here:

On the professional front, Alia is occupied with the shooting of her two films Brahmastra and Sadak 2. She is currently in Ooty shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Alia shares a great bond with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and reportedly, she is also helping Akansha with her Bollywood debut.

According to a report in Times Of India, Alia Bhatt is helping her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor enter the Bollywood industry. Akansha’s sister has already made her debut with Wedding Pulao and now Akanksha is gearing up for her’s. Reports are doing the rounds that Akansha will be entering Bollywood next year.

Meanwhile, Alia is in Ooty shooting for her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020.