Touted to be the costliest cop movie ever, Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, has completed the Hyderabad bit of its shoot. Announcing the same, lead actor Khiladi Kumar put out a quirky post for a mysterious man with “golden head” and fans try their best to speculate who he could be.

In the shared post, Akshay can be seen pointing a gun at the mysterious man, along with director Rohit, co-actor Vivan Bhathena and several others in the same grim position. While the casts’ faces are visible, the mysterious man has his back to the camera which amped fans curiosity levels. The post was captioned, “When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master #Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month” (sic).

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is currently in progress. Both the actors are shooting for the film and it is already in the buzz with its ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song remake. Earlier today, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture along with Akshay and it surely hints at the inclusion of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ remake in the film. In the photo, Bollywood hit jodi are seen with their heads wrapped in a towel and are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

After Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Nikitin Dheer, actor Gulshan Grover has joined the stunning starcast of Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. Bollywood’s Bad Man is playing the main villain in the film and he has already begun shooting in Bangkok. DNA revealed the news and mentioned that Gulshan’s character has got a different kind of edge. The report suggested that the baddy in Sooryavanshi is someone who thinks he is doing right to others while others think of him as a bad guy.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the second spin-off from Rohit Shetty’s Singham series. Singham and Singham 2 features Ajay Devgn. Last year, Rohit Shetty released Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in which Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi was introduced as an officer of the anti-terrorist squad unit.