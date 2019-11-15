Less than a week after making his music video debut, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer Filhall, crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak has already crossed 100 million views while stile going strong. Celebrating the milestone achievement, Akshay dropped a casual video straight out of his car and fans cannot stop swooning over it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay dropped the celebratory video where he is seen lipsync the lyrics with B Praak and romancing Nupur who sat between the two stars. The video was captioned, “#FILHALL toh yun hai ki 100 MILLION views ka celebration ho raha hai ‪When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to‬ @bpraak ‪@nupursanon @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani and most importantly YOU all (sic).”

After impressing fans with his acting skills, Bollywood’s actor Akshay Kumar released his first-ever music video – the soulful track ‘Filhall‘ last week. The soft melody, which stars Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon, is sure to touch the right emotional strings in you. The song shows Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry caught in a painful love story. The beautiful song has been crooned by B Praak, while Jaani was the composer and lyricist.

In the song, fans also catch a glimpse of singer Ammy Virk, who plays the role of Nupur’s lover and television star Asmita Sood, who plays Akshay’s wife. Akshay has collaborated with Punjabi musician and ‘Mann Bharrya’ fame B Praak after having previously worked together in Teri Mitti song from Kesari. Akshay was seen shooting for the same with Nupur and Qismat actor Ammy Virk in September this year. The video is directed by Arvinder Khaira.

On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent releases Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 broke many box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.