Claiming it to be his “first-ever music video”, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar dropped the poster of Filhaal, B Praak’s upcoming music video also starring Kriti Sanon’s sister-singer Nupur Sanon. Romancing his Housefull 4 co-star’s sister for the first time, Akshay set the Internet on fire with the poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the poster which features him cornering Nupur against a wall in an intimate moment. While Akshay sported a funky look and piercing on ears, Nupur looked elegant in a red dress. The poster was captioned, “Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @nupursanon. Sung by @bpraak. @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms (sic).”

Akshay has collaborated with Punjabi musician and ‘Mann Bharrya’ fame B Praak after having previously worked together in Teri Mitti song from Kesari. Akshay was seen shooting for the same with Nupur and Qismat actor Ammy Virk in September this year. The video is directed by Arvinder Khaira.

On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent releases Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 broke many box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.