We don’t know about Kareena Kapoor Khan but Good Newwz star Akshay Kumar definitely left us speechless with his sartorial game as the picture crosses over 1.5 million likes while still going strong. Heading out for a Leadership Summit, Kareena and Akshay’s jaw-dropping “style quotient” had fans ogling and we don’t blame them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a picture where he can be seen slaying in black while Kareena added ooze to oomph. The Khiladi confessed in the caption, “One has to take it a notch higher on the style quotient when you’re standing with Bebo, killing it in black! #HTLS2019 (sic).”

Pepping up our drooping moods early this week, the makers of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, dropped the much-awaited song Sauda Khara Khara and fans couldn’t help but get up instantly to shake a leg. Coming just in the midst of the ongoing wedding season, the latest song crooned by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali with its foot-tapping beats is already a blockbuster.

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.