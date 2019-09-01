For all of us hanging up our boots this Sunday and filling our bellies to the brim, Parbat from Dwarka, an Akshay Kumar fan, is all here to send us deep into a guilt trip. Akki’s diehard fan walked a distance of over 900 kms just to meet his idol on Sunday, leaving the actor floored and us in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of Parbat where he can be seen interrogating him about the purpose of his journey all the way from Dwarka. The video was captioned, “Parbat from Dwarka Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation (sic).”

In another post, Akshay cautioned against such gestures even though it left him humbled. Sharing a selfie with Parbat, Akshay wrote, “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest Wishing Parbat all the very best (sic).”

International Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar, who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performances in Rustom and Airlift, recently made it to the fourth position on the Forbes magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

On the professional front, Akshay has got as many as several films in his kitty currently. His recent release, Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay also has Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.