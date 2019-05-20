The cast of Houseful 4, including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, reunited on Monday to shoot for a song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who essays the role of a hermit living in a den with 300 disciples. As the final episode of season 8, of the popular American series Game of Thrones, dropped on Monday morning, Akshay tapped into the buzz as he drew a resemblance between it and his upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Khiladi shared a picture where the leading ladies can be seen sitting on a throne made of skulls while the actors posed standing behind them. Set in a spooky setting, with ghost sculptures behind them, the cast was all smiles. Akshay captioned the picture as, “‪HouseFull of Thrones ‪Who Lives, Who Dies…Only the Script Decides ‪#Housefull4 @riteishd @kritisanon @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi” (sic).

A source had revealed to Mumbai Mirror earlier, “This time, the bunch will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Farhad (Samji, director) and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film it by the month-end.”

Slated to release in October this year, on Diwali, Farhad Samji directorial Housefull 4 deals with a reincarnation story and is spear-headed by Akshay Kumar. The latest update on the film’s storyline had that Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. As reported by a leading daily, Akshay’s past life character will have him flaunting different looks- one of which includes carrying a bald head and long curled moustache.