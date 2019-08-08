Dropping the new trailer ahead of the movie’s release this Independence Day, Mission Mangal star Akshay Kumar blew up fans with the extraordinary feat that he and his women army including Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari achieve as they soar to Mars. Akshay, who is playing the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan at ISRO, puts his heart and soul in making India’s Mars mission a success along with Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay dropped the new trailer on Thursday. He captioned, “Mission Mangal New Trailer Fall down 7 times, get up eight! Here’s a story of never giving up! #MissionMangalNewTrailer Is here! @taapsee @aslisona @balanvidya @sharmanjoshi @nithyamenen @iamkirtikulhari @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions #JaganShakti @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Watch the new trailer of Mission Mangal here:

Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Akshay, who is leading the team, makes their workplace a happy environment to work. ‘Teamwork makes dream work,’ they say. Akshay and his team members – Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon put their heart and soul in making India’s Mars mission a success.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.