Actor Akshay Kumar has announced his new film titled Prithviraj based on famous Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan who had conquered most of the present states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi between 1178-1192 CE. The film is being produced by YRF and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj is set to hit the screens as a big Diwali release next year and the shooting is expected to begin by the end of this year itself.

Akshay took to social media to announce the film on the ocassion of his 52nd birthday. He mentioned that he is glad to be teaming up with YRF once again for the first and probably the biggest period drama of his career – Prithviraj. Akshay wrote, “Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO” (sic)

He also unveiled the logo teaser of the film that hints at the film being a grand war drama highlighting the valour and exemplary strength of the king. Check out the video here:

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

The actor’s announcing his next on his birthday this year doesn’t come as a surprise to his fans. Speculations have already been rife for a while that Akshay will soon be seen on-screen in the role of the great Indian ruler from the Chauhan dynasty. In fact, it is also believed that former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in the film. However, an official announcement on the same is now awaited.

With this announcement, Akshay has now got as many as six final films in his pipeline. Good News and Housefull 4 are coming out by the end of this year itself. At the beginning of the next year are Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb, followed by Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj which will be releasing in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, the actor is also rumoured to have signed a film with Neeraj Pandey which is based on the life of Ajit Doval, the current National Security Advisor.