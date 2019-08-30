Ever since actor Kartik Aaryan was announced as the lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the fans of Akshay Kumar were in iffy wanting their favourite star to spearhead the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy. Now, in what could come as a little relief for them, director Anees Bazmee has revealed that the script will include a role for Akshay and the team will be glad if he agrees to be a part of the film.

A report in Mid-Day reveals that the script of the film is not yet completed and writers Farhad Samji-Akash Kaushik have included a role for Akshay. However, the actor hasn’t been approached for the same yet and Bazmee is hopeful that Akshay will accept it for his fans. He also reveals that Kartik will be the happiest person if he gets to work with his favourite actor in the film. “Kartik will be the happiest if Akshay says yes as he is a big fan. (His presence) will also widen the film’s reach,” the report quotes Bazmee.

He goes on to explain what is being done about this entire buzz: “I would be more than happy to have Akshay sir in the film. I have worked with him in the past (Singh is Kinng, 2008, and Welcome, 2007) and we share a cordial relationship. We haven’t completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it.”

The prequel of the film was a hit and featured Akshay with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, impressed the audience and the entire cast was appreciated for their performance. Now, after 12 years of its release, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series decided to make a sequel and roped in Bazmee as the director and Kartik as the lead star. The news was broken a few days back with a few introductory posters of Kartik that went viral on social media and many drew comparisons of his look with that of Akshay’s in the previous film. This also made some ask for Akshay’s special appearance in the film and seems like their wish is finally granted.

The rest of the cast in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is yet to be announced. The film is expected to go on the floors in December this year after Kartik completes Pati Patni Aur Woh – remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.