Promising fans with a treat beginning 11 am on Wednesday, Housefull 4 star Akshay Kumar dropped new posters introducing his character Rajkumar Bala from 1419 and Harry from 2019 but it is their catch-phrase which has fans in splits of laughter already, ahead of trailer launch on September 27. Dropping the two contrary looks, Akshay sets fans waiting desperately on the edge for more insight into the laughter riot.

The first picture shows Akshay sporting a bald look, handle-bar moustache and fierce expression as he aimed a bow and arrow out of the frame. Donning royal clothing, Akshay accessorised his look with a pair of gold earrings and a phrase below the picture read, “Bala Shaitaan Ka Saala”. The next picture in the shared post shows a clean-shaven Harry aka Akshay being clawed out of the frame by Bala who now holds a sword in its sheath. The posters were captioned, “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September. (sic)”

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his team have geared up for the release of Housefull 4 that features a stunning ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Panday among others in the lead. The film is set for the big Diwali release this year and the makers promised to launch the official posters of the film on Wednesday. The logo of Housefull 4 was revealed online on Tuesday. It hints at the film being some kind of a treasure-mystery set in the year of 1419 and in present – 2019.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

The film’s second part which deals with the present life of the characters has been shot in London. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.