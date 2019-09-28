The team of Housefull 4 recently launched the trailer of the much-awaited comedy film. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, however, it was earlier being directed by Sajid Khan. After Khan got accused of sexual harassment during #MeToo movement, the makers decided to replace him and Samji took over. Now, at the trailer launch event of the film, the lead actor – Akshay Kumar was asked to comment on the entire issue and if he would like to work with Khan in the future.

Akshay, who plays the characters of king Bala and barber Harry in the reincarnation comedy, clearly stated that he has no problem in working with the accused filmmaker if he gets a clean-chit. Akshay was quoted saying, “Sajid has directed 60 percent of the film but this is the studios call and that is how it is going to happen. I don’t know what has happened exactly. And if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him.”

Earlier, when the allegations against Khan had surfaced last year, Akshay took to social media to announce that he had requested the makers of Housefull 4 to replace the director until investigation against him in the case is completed.

His tweet read, “I’ve just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I’ve requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve” (sic)

Akshay also explained how the entire movement has lead to better security and safety measures on the film sets against any kind of harassment. The actor revealed that on the films that are being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, special officers have been appointed to keep a check on people and take complaints. Akshay explained, “Every production company I know, like Sajid Nadiadwala’s company, nowadays have officers on the set to deal with such cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to take complaints. There is a lot of security now, and we don’t want misbehavior happening.”

Actor Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexually harassing actor Tanushree Dutta, was also a part of Housefull 4. However, during the movement, the actor reportedly left the film and his portions were chopped off.