The last day of the shoot is but emotional for an actor and Sooryavnshi star Akshay Kumar felt the same as he shot the “last stunt” of the Rohit Shetty-directorial on Saturday. Sharing an adventure-dripping picture, Akshay penned a heartfelt note, both of which instantly set fans high on anticipation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the picture from the sets of his upcoming cop drama where he can be seen sitting on the ground with Rohit and a massive helicopter behind them. Twinning in blue tees and black sunglasses, the duo exuded killer charms as they faked a candid for the camera. Akshay captioned the picture, “Last Day, Last Shot, Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe… We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind We hope @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms (sic).”

Sooryavanshi also stars Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. The cop drama brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Another thing to look out in the movie will be the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. The team was in Hyderabad recently for a 20-day schedule where Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi reunited to shoot the sequence where they will be seen fighting the many baddies in the story.