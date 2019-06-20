Irrespective of what year you were born in, Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, would have at some point or the other, left you swooning over his popular track Tip-Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra. While the iconic sensuous song featured Akshay and Raveena Tandon in the 1994 flick, the actor’s upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi will see him recreate the same magic.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay posted a throwback picture with the head honcho of Venus, Ratan Jain, who owns the rights of the original number. Parting with it due to his 30-year-long association with the actor, Ratan saved Akshay from being “disappointed.” The post was captioned, “‪I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated #TipTipBarsaPaani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way‬” (sic).

After Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Nikitin Dheer, actor Gulshan Grover has joined the stunning starcast of Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. Bollywood’s Bad Man is playing the main villain in the film and he has already begun shooting in Bangkok. DNA revealed the news and mentioned that Gulshan’s character has got a different kind of edge. The report suggested that the baddy in Sooryavanshi is someone who thinks he is doing right to others while others think of him as a bad guy.