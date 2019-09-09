There is no end to the number of movies falling into his kitty one after another and while the birthday boy, Akshay Kumar, just announced another flick, YRF’s Prithviraj, the actor treated fans to a shirtless picture of his that immediately set them swooning. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the crush-worthy picture with daughter Nitara too in the frame.

While we cannot stop marvelling at those to-die-for-abs that the 52-year-old very casually flaunted, Akshay shared the secret to his chiseled body. He revealed in the monochromic picture’s caption, “We Are What We Eat…‬ ‪Be a Product of Mother Nature… ‬‪DON’T be a Product of a Product ‪#AntiSupplements ‬‪Be True to your body & it’ll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age…trust me, I’m a father of two. ‬‪Take care, 1 Life, Get It Right (sic).‬”

International Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar, who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performances in Rustom and Airlift, recently made it to the fourth position on the Forbes magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent release, Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.