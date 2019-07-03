The Internet is a funny place to keep the users on toes with the latest buzz and challenges, the recent one being the Bottle Cap Challenge. This new craze has gotten the better of celebrities like Hollywood’s popular actor Jason Statham, Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Akshay Kumar who recently joined the brigade. Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick.

The challenge is to place the cap on top of a water bottle with the goal of unscrewing it with a single kick, the catch being that the bottle should not topple over. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay put out a slo-mo video where he can be seen donning an all black athleisure wear, as he approaches the bottle placed in the center of the frame and kicks off the cap effortlessly and successfully into the air. The video was captioned, “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation” (sic). The video has already garnered over 2.5 million views within two hours and is still going strong.

The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi showed off his kicking skills by posting a video of himself participating in the challenge. In the post on the Instagram story, Siddhant then challenged actor Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Akshay Kumar is once again going all big with action in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. In a new behind-the-scenes footage of the film, the actor is seen performing larger-than-life action while shooting in Thailand. The video seems to be promising high-octane and ‘unadulterated’ action in Sooryavanshi.

The actor, who’s popularly known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, is seen chasing bikes, blasting cars and performing a daring stunt on a helicopter, in the video. The clip also shows him making a perfect team with Rohit as the filmmaker dons the director’s hat while helming the difficult scene. Sooryavanshi looks like a treat for action lovers on-screen.

The film is the fourth film from the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. It’s the first in the series starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Earlier, Rohit had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh on board his cop films. While Ajay’s Singham franchise is one of the most loved cop dramas in Bollywood, Ranveer’s Simmba created a storm at the Box Office last year in December. Sooryavanshi hits the screens on March 27, 2020.