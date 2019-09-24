Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced their 10th film together recently. Titled Bachchan Pandey, it’s an action-drama that’s going on the floors in February next year. The details about its shooting process are revealed by news daily. As per the report, the makers are looking at a start-to-finish schedule for Akshay like most of his films. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the team will soon begin the recce in November after which Akshay will hop on to the sets in February next year.

A source clsoe to the daily revealed, “The production team will go location-hunting after the release of Housefull 4, which is also directed by Farhad. It will be shot at real-life locations in North and South India apart from sets in Mumbai.” Bachchan Pandey features Akshay in a massy character and his look in the film that was released on the first poster took a lot of time to be designed. The source added that director Farhad Samji has reserved many whistle-worthy one-liners for Akshay in the script that is sure to entertain the audience. “It’s a massy character and has several oneliners tailor-made for Akshay. A lot of time was also spent on designing his look. Before starting work on Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will wrap up a period film and minor chunks of his cop-drama, Sooryavanshi. Like most of his films, this one too will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule,” said the source.

Further, while Akshay is the lead character of Bachchan Pandey, the film actually has an ensemble cast and the names of the other actors are going to be revealed soon. The film is expected to be shot in both North and South India. It’s slated to hit the screens during Christmas next year.