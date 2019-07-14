The makers are having actor Kartik Aaryan on board to helm the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was just yesterday that various reports suggested Anees Bazmee as the director of the film and now, there’s a new update about the film. As revealed by Cinetblitz, the film is also going to feature actor Akshay Kumar in a special role. The report in the magazine suggests that Akshay is going to reprise his old character – Dr Aditya Shrivasta in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film’s leading lady is yet to be decided, however, with Kartik on board, it should be expected that either a new face or a just launched young actor would be starred opposite him.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. It’s going to be Anees Bazmee’s first attempt at directing a horror-comedy. The director is known for helming romantic comedies, family comedies and out-and-out comedy entertainers in the past. Interestingly, he’s going to direct Kartik in another film post-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which the actor has been paired with Disha Patani.

Recently, when the reports emerged that Kartik has bagged Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was being considered that he is a perfect replacement of Akshay when it comes to comedy on-screen. On the work front, Kartik has got as many as five anticipated films in his pipeline. Dostana 2, Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the second part in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series – there’s too much on Kartik’s plate till next year.