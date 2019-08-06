After directing Akshay Kumar in Baby (2015) and Special 26 (2013), filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is back with the actor for a film which is based on Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India. As reported by news daily, Neeraj and Akshay have mended their relationship post the Aiyaary vs Padman debacle at the Box Office last year and are now looking forward to working together. The project is still in its pre-production stage and the team is currently tracing the life of Doval to be converted into a mainstream Hindi feature film.

Akshay has got as many as seven films in his kitty currently and this one is going to be the eighth in the pipeline. Neeraj is already working with Ajay Devgn on Chanakya. As soon as he finishes that project, he will get on to design the character of Ajit Doval for Akshay Kumar. The report was published by Mumbai Mirror that also quoted a source close to the development saying, “Neeraj will first make Chanakya with Ajay Devgn, which was announced a few months ago. Akshay also has to complete prior commitments. The team wants to lock the script before making an official announcement.”

Reportedly, the director-actor duo was set to make Crack which was announced for release on Independence Day 2017. However, after getting delayed and the speculated fallout between Neeraj and Akshay, the film got shelved. Now, seems like all is fine once again and the Baby-team is ready to present another thriller soon.

Meanwhile, actor Paresh Rawal has already played the character based on Ajit Doval in Aditya Dhar’s successful film Uri: The Surgical Strike that featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Who is Ajit Doval?

Doval, now the National Security Advisor to PM Narendra Modi, started out with the Kerala cadre as an IPS officer in the 1968 batch. He was involved in the anti-insurgency operations in Mizoram and Punjab in the late 1960s. Later, he also participated in the release of passengers from IC-814 in Kandahar in 1999. After joining the Modi-cabinet, he was one of the top minds who strategised the surgical strike after Uri attack in 2016 and also the Balakot airstrike in February this year after the Pulwama attack.

Doval served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004–05. He also spent a decade as the head of the operation wing of the Intelligence Bureau. In 1988, when he was still an IPS officer, he was conferred with Kirti Chakra by the Indian government, one of the highest gallantry awards in the country and also a rare honour for an IPS officer.