Actor Akshay Kumar released the first look of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey on social media earlier today. As soon as the poster of the film came out, Akshay’s fans couldn’t resist celebrations as the actor looked striking in a South-Indian avatar. He wore a black cotton lungi and stack of heavy gold chains with Chandan tilak on forehead and rage in eyes. It was a look that gave Akshay’s fans all the reasons to be happy. However, there’s something that might send the fans into a tizzy.

Along with the film’s first poster, the makers also revealed the release date of Bachchan Pandey. The Farhad Samji-directorial is hitting the theatres during Christmas 2010. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will go on the floors next year. It should be noted that Bachchan Pandey is not the only big film that’s releasing during Christmas next year. Two other big films are expected to be hitting the screens at the same time. Aamir Khan‘s Lal Singh Chaddha and Ajay Devgn–Ranbir Kapoor‘s untitled next with Luv Ranjan find their way to the theatres during Christmas next year.

Aamir announced his upcoming film on his birthday this year. The film, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him, is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film has been announced as the big Christmas release of 2020. Meanwhile, Ajay and Ranbir’s romantic drama that is yet to have its title is also believed to be coming out in the same weekend. This means Christmas next year is going to see probably the biggest Bollywood Box Office clash ever. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani hit the screens during Christmas 2015 and it was considered a huge Box Office clash. Now, when Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn-Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar are fighting it for screens during Christmas, it would be interesting to see which film gets more acceptance from the audience.