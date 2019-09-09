Actor Akshay Kumar is bringing a biggie on Diwali next year. After announcing his next film titled Prithviraj on his 52nd birthday, Akshay has now booked the three major holiday release slots for himself at the Box Office. His Laxmmi Bomb releases on Eid next year, Prithviraj takes over the Diwali slot and Bachchan Pandey comes during Christmas in 2020. The announcement also means that Akshay will be locking horns with Kangana Ranaut‘s Dhaakad at the Box Office during Diwali next year.

Kangana revealed that she will be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer during Diwali next year and she’s already preparing hard for the film. Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, has been touted as a one-of-a-kind action film and Bollywood’s first to be spearheaded by a female actor. The teaser of the film showed Kangana in a ruthless avatar carrying a destructive stance. While announcing the film, the actor even said that if the audience accepts Dhaakad, there will be no looking back for the female actors in Bollywood.

Now, with Akshay’s Prithviraj, the Diwali Box Office once again gears up to witness a big clash. Kangana is known to promote her movies in a big way – going all out with controversial statements and making sure she’s all over the media. Her ardent fan following swears of her film choices and considering the momentum of Dhaakad, it is going to be one of the most awaited films by the audience who love to watch her on-screen. Meanwhile, Akshay is one of the most loved actors in the industry and he promises wholesome entertainment with his films. Prithviraj is a period drama backed by a big banner. It is bound to be promoted well and receive a great buzz around its release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It will now be interesting to see if the makers of the two films continue to go ahead with the Box Office clash or an announcement regarding a shift in release date is made later. Notably, Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb is facing a Box Office clash with a yet-to-be-announced film featuring Salman Khan on Eid 2020.