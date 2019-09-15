Juggling back to back nine movies in his kitty while balancing family time judiciously is a task only Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar can manage with ease while setting accurate parental goals for others to follow. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sooryavanshi star recently put out a post to wish his son Aarav and for once we see a celebrity-dad saying all the right things while bringing up his kids.

The shared post has a sunkissed picture of Aarav sitting on a flight of wooden stairs, donning all black and smiling away from the camera. Akshay’s birthday wish in the caption read, “One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he’d be my go-to person instead of ‘Oh no!Dad’s going to kill me.’ Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right 🙂 I’ll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav (sic).”

On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent release, Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019. Hitting the ball out of the park, a first for Akshay Kumar, Jagan Shakti-directorial Mission Mangal, also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi apart from the Khiladi, has entered the Rs 200 crore club. Minting a total of Rs 200.16 crore on the 29th day of its release, the movie has now become the fourth quickest among the 2019 releases to reach this benchmark.

Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.