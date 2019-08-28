There is no blue, black or grey that our mothers unconditional love cannot paint red with love and as the mid-week blues start mushrooming, Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar made sure that he packs a hard punch and sends us reeling in reality. The message simple – give your aging parents the unconditional love and time they deserve from us.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay uploaded a video where he can be seen talking a stroll with his mother, Aruna Bhatia, walking alongside her wheelchair. The video was captioned, “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old…so spend time with them while you still can (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

International Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar, who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performances in Rustom and Airlift, recently made it to the fourth position on the Forbes magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

On the professional front, Akshay has got as many as several films in his kitty currently. His recent release, Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019, minting a total of Rs 168.48 crore so far. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay also has Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.