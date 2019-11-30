Documenting all the fun on and off the sets of upcoming laughter riot, Good Newwz, lead actor Akshay Kumar gave fans a sneak peek into his prank sessions with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and director Raj Mehta. The two minutes twenty-four seconds video is guaranteed to make fans hold their sides with all that laughter at Akshay’s hilarious gigs, making one only wonder at the comic content of the actual movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the video which opens to him trolling the cameraman as the cast and the crew collected together for a picture with the clapper. From there till the time we see Akshay pushing Kiara’s wheelchair directly into the ICU or pretending to throw the contents of a mug at Kareena’s face or pulling Diljit’s T-shirt off his shoulders while shooting a scene, the video easily makes one double down with laughter. The video was captioned, “#BehindTheGoodNewwz #GoodNewwz mein good vibes hi toh hongi! In cinemas 27th December. #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @raj_a_mehta @somenmishra @zeestudiosofficial @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.