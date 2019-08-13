Actor Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the most hard-working actors in the industry. He does five-seven films in a year and is superbly active at work. Currently, he is gearing up for his film titled Mission Mangal which is hitting the theatres as the big Independence Day release. After talking so much about the film, women empowerment and other important issues, Akshay talked about himself in the latest interview with an entertainment portal. The actor talked about dealing with failures and that one thing he does whenever he feels low or upsets about something in life.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay revealed that there have been moments in life when he felt completely letdown and refused to think ahead. However, he figured out a way to cheer himself. Akshay said that whenever he feels low in life now, he goes down his residence and see his possessions that he has earned with so much hardwork over the years. The actor said that he looks at his cars, his house and other things and makes himself realise that he has so many things in life that many people don’t have and if he would still continue to feel low, he would be acting too selfish.

The superstar explained, “Every time I have gone through it, I just do one thing – I go down my building and see how many cars I have. Then, I look at my house, sometimes I go to my office and look at everything. Kyun ro raha hoon main? Fayda kya hai? God has been so kind so I don’t think I have the right to feel even a little low because there are so many people who have nothing. If I start thinking like this, then I would be the most selfish person ever.”

The actor, who has a great family, amazing fans and a resume that speaks volume of his success in the film industry, further revealed that when he started his journey, he didn’t even have Rs 200 in his pocket. “I didn’t even have 200 rupees in my pocket when I started off in this industry. Today, I have a lot,” Akshay said.

Well, a man to inspire!