Actor Alia Bhatt went back to her school on Sunday. She was joined by her Brahmastra director and good friend Ayan Mukerji. The actor visited Jamnabai Narsee School with Ayan for what seemed like judging a competition. Alia also posted a picture of herself from inside the school with a heartfelt note on Instagram. She captioned her post as, “Sometimes there’s no better feeling than just going BACK TO SCHOOL ❤️” (sic). Here’s the happy picture:

Cascade 2019, which is written on the banner behind Alia and Ayan in the picture, appears to be an annual competition in which best female and male student are given trophies for their performance throughout the year. We are saying this because we know actor Ranveer Singh won Mr Cascade once. He himself revealed the same in a comment on Alia’s post. The actor wrote, “Brilliant! 😍🙌🏽❤️ Ps- I won Mr.Cascade once 😉” (sic). Check this out:

Alia wore a simple and comfortable black coloured jumpsuit for her appearance at the event while Ayan was dressed in his casual self. The Gully Boy star wore a pair of giant hoops and had her fall naturally in waves. She further added very light makeup to her overall look. Alia looked beautiful. Check out some more pictures of the actor from her Sunday outing:

On the work front, she has got too much on her plate right now. Alia is currently working on Brahmastra and soon she’ll switch into the Inshallah mode for Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Salman Khan. The actor will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and will begin shooting for Kara Johar’s Takht next year.