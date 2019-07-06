The highly-budgeted period film, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, is all set to resume its shooting with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem, respectively. However, actor Alia Bhatt is also joining the team soon and her portions will be shot in Ahmedabad and Pune. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the big action drama features Alia as the central female lead. She is romantically paired opposite Ram Charan and the duo will shoot for their scenes in next few months.

The daily quoted a source revealing that Alia’s look in the film is quite distinct and a lot of homework has been done on the same. The source said, “She will shoot with Charan in Ahmedabad and Pune in the next couple of months. She will be seen in the look of a young girl from the early 1900s. Her character appears at a crucial point in the story, determining the course of the film.”

The team of the film is currently having some downtime since Rajamouli has gone abroad for a week. Alia, who was out in New York with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, recently returned to the city. She is expected to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah with Salman Khan before she gets into the period zone for RRR.

Speculations are rife that the introductory scenes of both Ram Charan and Jr NTR itself cost crores. As reported by the daily, while Charan’s opening act has been allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, it’s Rs 25 crore for Jr NTR. Further, scenes featuring Ajay Devgn are also expected to be stylised in a special way. The Singham-star reportedly plays the role of a father to Ram Charan’s character and his scenes will appear as flashbacks in the story. “His is an extended cameo and even he plays a freedom fighter,” the source told the daily. So, gear up for Rajamouli’s world of cinematic grandeur.