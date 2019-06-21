Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are off to New York to spend some quality time. A report in a news daily revealed that the couple has gone to the US to enjoy a little break from their back-to-back shoot schedules and also to meet Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the city.

The actors were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport twinning in white and beige as they caught their flight to New York. As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo is going to stay in the city for a few days before resuming their work back in India. The daily quoted a source saying, “They were with Rishi and Neetu for New Year celebrations as well. This time, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima is also there so it’s going to be a family reunion. RK and Alia will be returning to Mumbai in a few days to resume work on their film.”

Alia and Ranbir went to New York last time during the new year. The couple welcomed 2019 with the Kapoor family and their happy pictures from the celebration went viral on social media. Once they return, they will head back to continue shooting for their respective films. While Alia is expected to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan and finish her father’s Sadak remake, Ranbir will resume work on YRF’s Shamshera.

The duo also has some parts from Brahmastra left to be shot. However, they are only expected to return on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film in October this year. The team has been shooting for a special song featuring Ranbir and Alia in Varanasi. However, following Alia’s stomach infection, the entire team had to return to Mumbai without completing the shoot. It was reported that the actor was hit by a stomach bug and even though she kept shooting, her director called for a pack-up after realising Alia’s worsening condition.