The Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor brought in his 37th birthday in Mumbai on Saturday with much fanfare, fun and frolic and adding the remaining mushiness to his day was co-star Alia Bhatt who not only threw a bash for him but also baked his favourite pineapple cake. A video currently going viral will make you drop everything else and go “awww” as the diva flaunts her baking skills before the camera.

The video shared by a celebrity photographer in Mumbai, shows Alia in a kitchen setting, donning an apron over her casual clothing and smearing the cake with icing. She then goes on to sprinkle it with mashed cookies while telling viewers to book her in advance for her services. The video was captioned, “#aliabhatt baking #ranbirkapoor favourite Pineapple flavoured cake (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt baking #ranbirkapoor favourite Pineapple flavoured cake 😻😻😻😻 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:43am PDT

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday on Saturday. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and friend Ayan Mukerji hosted a starry birthday bash for him last night that saw many prominent faces from the film industry in attendance. Now, Ranbir and Alia’s pictures from inside the party are currently going viral on social media. The two are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the pictures. In one picture, Ranbir is posing with the two important women in her life – Alia and mommy Neetu Kapoor along with Putlu. In another picture, he is posing with his personal chef Harsh.

Even though the duo hasn’t officially accepted their relationship yet, their chemistry in the public and the display of affection on social media prove just how much they are in love with each other. Recently, the two even went out for a vacation in Kenya. A picture of the two enjoying a wild safari went viral on Instagram in which both the actors were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

On the professional front, Ranbir is gearing up for his upcoming Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.