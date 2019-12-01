Gushing over her talented sister, Bhramastra star Alia Bhatt talked about Shaheen Bhatt‘s book, I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women event in Mumbai. While expressing Shaheen’s aura, Alia broke into tears and couldn’t get around only to be comforted on the stage by the former. Complimenting Shaheen later about the book on social media, Alia even had a leg-pulling session from actor-friend Arjun Kapoor who too was left smitten by Shaheen’s talent.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture with Shaheen featuring them flaunting her book and captioned it, “Here comes the sun No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you! Thank you @barkha.dutt for the platform! This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!! #wethewomen #neverbeenunhappier (sic).”

View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt tears up during the session A post shared by Barkha Dutt (@barkha.dutt) on Dec 1, 2019 at 6:47am PST

On receiving his copy of the book recently with an appreciation note by Shaheen, Arjun too took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her like all supportive friends do. His message read, “@shaheenb thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say…big love and all the best with everything (sic).” He added, “PS-@aliabhatt your sister is a biggish star (sic).”

Alia Bhatt’s sister and screenwriter Shaheen Bhatt released her debut book, ‘I’ve Never Been (un)Happier’ on World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2018. Shaheen penned down an emotionally arresting memoir, revealing the daily experiences and debilitating big picture of one of the most critically misinterpreted mental illnesses in the twenty-first century – depression.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur alongside her. The movie is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra, and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She will also be heading to Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

As for Arjun, the Bollywood hunk is currently promoting his upcoming historical drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the war drama is slated to hit the screens on December 6.