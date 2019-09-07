The lovebirds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently vacationing in Kenya. Alia took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself enjoying the scenic beauty. In the photo, she can be seen donning a green jumpsuit with a DSLR camera on her shoulder. She captioned it as, “let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak. (sic)”

In another picture, she took a selfie flaunting her no make-up look. She captioned it as, “Sun-blushed/burnt. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Sun-blushed/burnt 🌞 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 7, 2019 at 9:02am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded a picture embracing the sunset while her back is facing the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through.”



Earlier, a paparazzi has shared a collage of two pictures where the couple can be seen smiling at the camera as they enjoy the African safari. In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen having a binoculars in his hands while Alia can be seen dressed in safari gear with a camera in her hand. As per the reports, the actors are vacationing in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.



Before leaving for the vacation, the couple attended the Ambanis’Ganpati Bash. Alia donned a pretty colourful saree with all grace. She wore a giant pair of chaandbalis with her flower-printed saree. Ranbir sported a grey coloured kurta pajama with an embroidered jacket.

Ranbir and Alia have been making into the buzz for a long time now. They are rumoured to be dating each other and reports suggest that they fell for each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The shooting of the trilogy is yet to be completed and the couple is expected to be leaving for Varanasi this month itself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the stars are busy with their respective lineup of films. While Alia was expected to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah this month, the film has been indefinitely pushed now. She has got RRR with SS Rajamouli in her pipeline, along with Karan Johar’s Takht. Ranbir is gearing up for YRF’s Shamshera. He also has an untitled film with Luv Ranjan in the kitty.