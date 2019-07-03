What is it about pets that is so de-stressing even from far away? While we work that out, we landed upon Alia Bhatt’s me time with her pets and for the record, our mid-week blues are already evaporating. Back from New York, where she had flown with beau Ranbir Kapoor to meet an ailing Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu, Alia is now back in Mumbai and as the city tackles flood woes, the Kalank star was seen unwinding with her Persian cats.

Taking to her Instagram handle immediately after landing in Mumbai, Alia gave a sneak-peek into her mushy moment by uploading a boomerang video where she can be seen snuggled cozily inside her blanket, watching a movie in the wee hours of the morning, while her super active Edward nuzzled next to her. The video, was captioned, “Edward and I are clearly jet lagged..” (sic). Edward is Alia’s white coloured persian cat. In another video that she uploaded, Alia can be seen ruffling another of her Persian cat’s neck, this one being ginger-coloured, as she still lay in her night suit. The video was captioned, “Can’t get over this face!!!! Our in house lion king” (sic) and punctuated it with lion emojis and hashtag #CATLADYLIFE.

Check out Alia’s “me time” videos with her Persian cats here:

Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor were recently in New York, spending some quality time with Ranbir’s parents. The couple was spotted strolling around the city, away from the paparazzi but their fans seem to be everywhere. They were seen clicking selfies together which took the internet by storm. In the viral photos, Alia was seen donning a ripped denim jacket while Ranbir sported a casual t-shirt.

On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastrawhich also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Earlier set to release in December 2019, the makers have now pushed the release date to summer 2020. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.