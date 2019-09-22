After officially delaying and reportedly shelving Inshallah, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have hopped on to a new film. If the latest media reports are anything to go by, then the director of successful films like Devdas and Padmaavat is keen to have Alia Bhatt on board as ‘Gangubai Kothewali.’ Both the director and the actor don’t want to waste the dates allotted to Inshallah and Bhansali thinks Alia is a perfect fit to play the character. Gangubai Kothewali is a film based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area.’ The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, SLB is waiting for the Shraddh-period to get over after which he will begin the pre-production work of the film. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be going on the floors by mid-October while the actual shooting is expected to begin by February. The filmmaker plans to complete it in the time earlier decided between him and Alia for Inshallah. However, the release date of the film is not decided yet and Bhansali is in no mood to think about the release date currently.

Alia Bhatt is believed to be the first choice of Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kothewali who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. It is believed that she had posters on her name in the entire city and had known gangsters as her clients.

Even after the announcement by Salman Khan that Inshallah wasn’t going on the floors anytime soon and it is not releasing on Eid 2020, Alia continued to visit Bhansali. She was clicked outside the filmmaker’s office by the paparazzi many times. That gave rise to speculations of a new film being planned with Alia on board. And now, seems like the rumours are nothing but true. Interestingly, actor Priyanka Chopra was rumoured to be playing the character before.